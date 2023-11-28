Had been absconding since he stole Rs 5 lakh cash in October

Rishi Kumar had been living in a hostel in Ludhiana, Punjab

Mumbai: Man who robbed employer nabbed from Punjab

The Santacruz police have successfully apprehended a driver who absconded with Rs 5 lakh in cash he had stolen from his employer. Rishi Suresh Kumar had eluded capture by staying in a hostel in Ludhiana, Punjab, but was caught following a three-day stakeout by the police.

According to police sources, the complainant, a businessman with an automobile business at Charni Road, employed Kumar as a driver 13 years ago. In October, the businessman entrusted Rishi with Rs 5 lakh in cash and took him along to a gurudwara. While returning, Kumar feigned illness and the complainant suggested that he visit a doctor while the latter returned to the office.

Upon reaching the office, the complainant realised that the bag with money was missing and attempted to contact Kumar, only to find his phone had been switched off. The businessman promptly reported the incident to the Santacruz police and a case was registered. Assistant Commissioner Mahesh Mugutrao directed the investigation, with the team being led by Assistant Police Inspector Tushar Sawant. During the probe, the police received information about Kumar’s whereabouts in Ludhiana, Punjab.

Sawant’s team travelled to Ludhiana and, despite challenging conditions, stayed put for three days until they learned he was residing in a hostel. The police successfully detained him from the hostel, recovering some of the stolen money. Preliminary findings suggest that Kumar’s brother-in-law struggled with drug addiction and the family sought funds for his rehabilitation. Facing a financial shortfall, Kumar resorted to the crime. However, he also used the stolen money to buy clothes and mobile phones.

The hostel, located 40 km from Kumar’s village, was chosen to evade police detection. Kumar took precautions by locking his phone number and limiting his visits out of the hostel for meals. The investigation is underway, with Kumar remanded to police custody after being produced in court.