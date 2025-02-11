The murder came to light last night when a neighbour alerted the police after detecting a foul odour emanating from the deceased's house

An unidentified assailant bound the hands of a 64-year-old woman and fatally slit her throat with a sharp weapon in Mumbai's Bandra area.

The murder came to light last night when a neighbour alerted the police after detecting a foul odour emanating from the deceased's house.

The victim has been identified as Rekha Ashok Khonde, who lived alone on the second floor of Kanchan Building No. 13 at Bandra Reclamation.

The Bandra police discovered the body in a decomposed state, and based on its condition, they suspect the murder was committed three to four days ago.

"The state of the house suggests that the accused likely committed the murder with the intention of robbery," said an officer from the Bandra police.

The police have detained a suspect, and further investigation is underway, the officer added.