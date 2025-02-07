Mumbai: Housemaid vanishes after stashing stolen cash in flush tank

Homeowner discovered the stolen cash when he used the flush and the lid came loose, revealing the concealed money; following the complaint, the Versova police registered an FIR against the suspect, Neeta Thoke, 35, a Versova resident

The flush tank (circled) in which the money was stashed

The Versova police are searching for a housemaid accused of stealing Rs 1.54 lakh, part of which was found hidden in a toilet flush tank. The theft was discovered when the flush cover came loose while the homeowner was using it, revealing the concealed cash. Following the complaint, the Versova police registered an FIR against the suspect, Neeta Thoke, 35, a Versova resident. The homeowner, a businessman from Andheri West, had hired her in December 2024 through the society’s watchman. When asked for her Aadhaar card, Neeta claimed it had already been submitted, as she worked in multiple households.

“We trusted her, but she stole money and hid it in the washroom. A few days ago, I noticed something suspicious when she was inside the washroom. Later, when we flushed the toilet, the tank cover lifted, exposing R37,000 which was balanced on the flush motor,” the homeowner told mid-day.

A police officer said, “On January 12, the homeowner realiseda a total of Rs 78,000 was missing from his bag, wallet, and cupboard. Additionally, some cash was unaccounted for from the Rs 6,83,300 he had kept in his bag. While searching, he discovered Rs 37,000 inside the flush tank. Upon confrontation, Neeta admitted to the theft, and the homeowner recorded her confession on video. She then fled the house.”

Further checks revealed that Rs 76,200 was also missing from his bag, bringing the total stolen amount to Rs 1,54,200. He then informed the Versova police, who registered the FIR. “We recorded her confession and immediately contacted the police,” said the homeowner. The police have registered the case under various IPC sections and are actively searching for the accused.

