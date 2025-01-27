Breaking News
Illegal bird trade busted in Mumbai's Bhandup, 37 Alexandrine parakeets rescued

Updated on: 27 January,2025 06:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Two juvenile parakeets were found to be injured and are receiving immediate veterinary care, an official said

Illegal bird trade busted in Mumbai's Bhandup, 37 Alexandrine parakeets rescued

The rescued parakeets. Pic/WWA

A joint raid was conducted by the Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA) team and the forest officials, busting an illegal bird trade in Bhandup area of Mumbai and as many as 37 Alexandrine parakeets were rescued, the officials said on Monday.


The raid was conducted near Mangatram Petrol Pump and Jamil Nagar area in Bhandup (West), resulting in the rescue of 36 juvenile and 1 adult Alexandrine parakeets, an official said.


The raid was part of an ongoing effort to curb illegal wildlife trade and protect endangered species.


During the operation, two juvenile parakeets were found to be injured and are receiving immediate veterinary care, they said.

The raid was successfully carried out by the team from the Mumbai range, under the supervision of Round Officer Sandeep Yamgar and the night patrolling team.

"All the rescued juvenile parakeets are now being rehabilitated at the WWA Rehabilitation Center, where they will receive the necessary care before being released back into their natural habitat," said Rohit Mohite, Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA) Member and Honorary Wildlife Warden, Thane District.

