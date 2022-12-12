Mumbai: Khar resident finds wife, sister’s pictures on escort website

He was looking for a masseur when he chanced upon the site; police arrest woman who claimed to work for it
A Khar resident was in for a shock recently when while searching for a masseur he came upon his wife and sister’s pictures on an escort site. The Khar police have arrested a woman who they said is probably part of a gang that uploads pictures of beautiful women taken from social media, on dating and massage websites.
According to police sources, the 31-year-old Khar resident found an escort/dating website while looking for a masseur on the internet, and saw his wife and sister on it. When the complainant spoke to his wife and sister, they said the pictures were from 5 years earlier from their social media accounts.
When the complainant clicked on the photos on the website, he came upon a mobile phone number. On calling and sending WhatsApp messages to that number, a woman answered. The police said the complainant called the woman to meet him near a hotel located at Khar West. His wife and sisters were also present.
The woman met the complainant. When questioned about the photos of women, she began to quarrel with them and tried to flee. The complainant’s wife and sister caught her and they took her to the police station.
“We registered a case and arrested the woman who was identified as Reshma Yadav. She was charged under the IPC and IT Act, produced before a court and remanded in police custody,” said an officer from Khar police station.
“Seeing the modus operandi, it seems it is a racket, where people probably from a gang upload photographs of smart and beautiful women taken from their social media pages and lure people to their website,” said the officer.
“Yadav claimed she did not upload those photos. We request people to be careful while uploading their photos on social media. They must keep their profile locked so that no one can misuse it,” added the officer.