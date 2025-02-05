Breaking News
Mumbai: Landlord attacks broker for failing to bring tenants despite taking advance in Goregaon

Updated on: 05 February,2025 11:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

According to police sources, the attacker has been identified as Suryakant Ghadi (51), a security guard and homeowner; the injured individual, Vivek Ghosalkar (50), is a broker by profession and reportedly a close friend of the accused

Representational Image

Last night, a 50-year-old man was allegedly attacked inside his home in the Ram Mandir area of Goregaon East. According to police sources, the attacker has been identified as Suryakant Ghadi (51), a security guard and homeowner. The injured individual, Vivek Ghosalkar (50), is a broker by profession and reportedly a close friend of the accused. Both men are residents of the Sigma Building in the Ram Mandir area.


Sources from the police said that the incident took place between 9:30 and 10:00 pm when Ghadi entered Ghosalkar's house and attacked him with a knife and a household utensil. Ghadi allegedly stabbed Ghosalkar in the neck before fleeing the scene.


Alarmed by the commotion, neighbours alerted the police, who promptly arrived at the location and rushed Ghosalkar to the nearest hospital for treatment.


A search was immediately launched for Ghadi, and the detection staff of Goregaon Police Station managed to arrest him later that night. During interrogation, it was revealed that despite their close friendship, tensions had flared between the two over a rental dispute. Ghadi, who owns a house, had enlisted Ghosalkar’s help to find a tenant and had even provided him with a Rs 2,000 advance. However, Ghadi claimed that Ghosalkar was neither bringing in potential tenants nor providing accurate information to interested parties, leaving the house vacant.

Frustrated by the situation, Ghadi allegedly stormed into Ghosalkar's residence and attacked him in a fit of rage, stabbing him in the neck and assaulting him with household items.

The Goregaon Police have registered a case under various sections of the BNS, and further investigation is underway. Ghosalkar’s condition is stable, and he is receiving treatment at the civil hospital.

“Ghadi was arrested and produced before the court today, where he was remanded to police custody,” said an officer from the Goregaon Police Station.

