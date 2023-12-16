The duo, being illiterate, had sent voice messages to ex-employer, demanding Rs 7 lakh and warning of violence against his family

Ravikiran Rajput, who sent the threat messages from his phone; (right) Rahul Nirmal, the other accused

Listen to this article Mumbai: Malad cops arrest two wannabe extortionists x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Malad police arrested two wannabe extortionists Malad police arrested the two from Khopoli, Raigad, for their alleged attempt to extort The two accused, identified as Ravikiran Rajput, 21 and Rahul Nirmal, 22

The Malad police arrested two wannabe extortionists who had demanded Rs 7 lakh from their former employer. The Malad police arrested the two from Khopoli, Raigad, for their alleged attempt to extort a transport businessman by threatening to harm him and his family.

According to the Malad police, the two accused, identified as Ravikiran Rajput, 21 and Rahul Nirmal, 22, first issued the threat through a voice message to Deepak Sharma, the proprietor of United Safe Transport Company on December 12 at 5.09 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharma was warned of potential harm to himself and his family if he did not pay up R7 lakh within 36 hours. As proof of their intentions, the accused sent a photograph of Sharma and his family on his WhatsApp messenger with a red cross mark. Besides, they threatened to detonate explosives at Sharma’s office if their demand was not fulfilled.

Alarmed by the threats, Sharma promptly reported the matter to the police, which resulted in lodging of the FIR against the unidentified perpetrators. Acting on the information, the Malad police registered a case under sections 387 (extortion) and 506 (2) for criminal intimidation. Under the guidance of deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Ajaykumar Bansal, senior police inspector Ravindra Adhane, assistant police inspector Sachin Kapse, along with his detection team, initiated the investigation, said an officer from Malad police station.

“During the course of the investigation, we traced the phone calls to Rajput, a resident of Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh. It was revealed that Rajput and Nirmal had been employees of Sharma's company and were privy to his financial status. Ravikiran used to work as a domestic help at Sharma’s house a couple of years ago. He subsequently left the job and has been residing and working as a labourer in a paper mill,” said an officer. The police arrested the two suspects on Wednesday and brought them to Mumbai on Thursday.

The duo has confessed to the crime, explaining that, as they were illiterate, they sent voice message threats to Sharma. “We have arrested the duo and presented them before the court on Friday and they have been remanded in police custody,” said an officer.

Rs 7L

Amount of money demanded by the accused