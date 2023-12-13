Mumbai: Man held for stealing younger sister’s mangalsutra

Accused, a resident of Ghansoli, fled to Goa after theft, evaded cops for almost 3 months

Amar Jadhav (second from right)

39-year-old man was arrested by the MIDC police The accused, Amar Jadhav, was apprehended at his residence in Navi Mumbai Jadhav had come as a guest and stayed at his sister’s house

A 39-year-old man was arrested by the MIDC police on Monday for allegedly stealing his younger sister’s mangalsutra during a visit to her house at PMGP Colony in Poonam Nagar, Andheri East on September 18. The accused, Amar Jadhav, was apprehended at his residence in Navi Mumbai.

According to police sources, Jadhav, a resident of Balaram Wadi, Ghansoli, had come as a guest and stayed at his sister’s house for three to four days. Taking advantage of her routine, which involved dropping and picking up her child from school, Jadhav seized the opportunity to steal the mangalsutra, weighing approximately 55 grams, valued at about Rs 2.2 lakh.

The sister, upon returning home and finding her mangalsutra missing, realised it had been taken from inside her bed. She promptly informed her husband and together they filed a complaint at the MIDC police station.

Under the guidance of Datta Nalawade, DCP, Zone X, and Senior Inspector Satish Gaikwad, PSI Anandrao Kashid and his team, including Constables Avhad, Bade, Jadhav, Lokhande, Shinde, Avghad and Vishal Pisal, made multiple visits to Jadhav’s house. Although he was not at home each time, they kept track of his phone activities and eventually received information about his return to Ghansoli, leading to his arrest.

It was revealed that after stealing the mangalsutra, Jadhav had fled to Goa. It also came to light that he had inherited a significant plot of land in Ghansoli from his father, which he developed, selling six flats and retaining one. Unfortunately, his life allegedly took a downturn due to debauchery, strained relationships and promiscuity, leading to the loss of everything, including his wife.

Jadhav has been booked under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with theft, and was produced before the court on Tuesday, where he was remanded in police custody.

