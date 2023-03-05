Mumbai: Man battling for life in hospital after assault by brother-duo

Mumbai Police have arrested the duo on the charge of attempt to murder

Representational Pic

A 27-year-old man has been battling for his life for the last three weeks after he was brutally assaulted by two brothers, in Kalina area of Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

Police have arrested the duo on the charge of attempt to murder.

The man was attacked after he damaged the windshield of a vehicle in an inebriated condition. The entire incident, which occurred on February 12, was captured in CCTV cameras in which a man can be seen brutally attacking the victim in his stomach.

The victim was beaten up for two hours, a police official said, adding eight men were named in the FIR.

Also Read: Women's Premier League 2023: Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions, shares list of no parking dates

The injured man was rushed to a civic-run hospital by his family members where three surgeries were performed on him, the official said, adding that one of the attackers has a criminal past.

Family members of the victim claimed his condition is very serious.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever