The man killed his mother after a heated argument on Saturday night. Representation pic

A 77-year-old woman was murdered at her Worli residence by her son, who then slit his own throat in an attempt to end his life. Balashanmugham Kuppuswamy, 53, allegedly killed Lalita Thiruganna Sambandham in Shiv Sankalp SRA CHS on Saturday over a financial dispute.

According to the police, Balashanmugham had been experiencing financial troubles and had accumulated significant debts. On Saturday night, he visited his mother’s home in Worli to discuss the issue and they got into a heated argument. Police reports state that during the altercation, Balashanmugham suffocated Lalita by covering her face with a napkin and pressing down on her nose and mouth. Following this, he attempted to take his own life by slitting his neck with a knife.

Residents alerted the Worli police who arrived promptly and transported Lalita and Balashanmugham to Nair Hospital. Lalita was declared dead on arrival while Balashanmugham was transferred to a private hospital due to his critical condition. He is now reported to be stable, according to police officials.

The Worli police have registered a case against Balashanmugham for the murder and attempted suicide. “Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Sunil Rajmane is leading the investigation. Balashanmugham will be taken into custody upon his release from the hospital,” said an officer from Worli police station.

Investigations revealed that Balashanmugham, who lived with his wife at Darbhanga House at Pedder Road, had been unemployed for five to six months. His wife, a government employee, secured a government-allotted flat at Pedder Road. Lalita, his mother, resided in a rented unit in the SRA complex at Worli. “Escalating financial stress and an unresolved loan dispute led to the murder,” the officer added.