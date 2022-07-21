Mumbai: Man robs girlfriend's house to make her financially dependant on him, 3 held

One of the accused had robbed his girlfriend's house with the help of two of his friends as his she wanted to break up with him. To make her financially dependent on him, he committed the crime

Representative image. Pic/Istock

The Oshiwara Police on Thursday arrested three people including a man who allegedly conducted a house break-in at his girlfriend's house at Andheri's Lokhandwala area.

One of the accused had planned burglary at his girlfriend's house with the help of two of his friends because she wanted to break up with him. To make her financially dependent on him, he committed the crime.

The arrested accused have been identified as Pritesh Manjrekar, Rohit Korde, and Rohit Hegde. The cops have recovered the valuables, cash, and jewelry which are worth more than five lakh.

"During the investigation, cops checked CCTV footage from the nearby locality and also scanned hundreds of mobile numbers. The CDR data helped the cop to catch two of the accused in the Borivali and Dahisar area on the very next day of the incident," said a police officer.

"During the interrogation with accused Rohit Korde and Hegde, Manjrekar's name and role appeared," the officer added.

Manjrekar and the complainant woman were in a relationship for a couple of years, but in the last few days, there was a rift in their relationship. Due to this the complainant woman decided to separate from him. When Manjrekar came to know about it, he made a plan with the duo accused to rob her house.

Manjrekar gave them the duplicate keys to the flat that he already prepared, asked them to remove all the valuables from his girlfriend's house, and took his girlfriend out with him on the pretext of dinner in the hotel.

After reaching home the complaint noticed that all her valuables including gold ornaments, watches and cash were missing from the place where she used to keep them.

Realizing the robbery, she along with Manjrekar approached the police station and narrated the incident to the police.

After registering the FIR under the guidance of the senior officer Police Inspector Sachin Jadhawar, Assistant Inspector Sandeep Patil, and his team began the investigation and searched the CCTV footage from the building and nearby locality. In one footage the cops saw accused Hegde and Korde.

"The complaint woman was recognizing Hegde as she had earlier seen him with Manjrekar she alert the cops," said another officer.

"We have caught Hegde and Korde from Borivali and Dahisar area during the interrogation they confess the crime and revealed the name of Manjrekar one who says they have committed the crime," said another officer.

Manjrekar, a resident of Jogeshwari has completed his education in MBA and was working in a private firm and he was residing with the complaint woman in live-in at her flat in Lokhandwala.