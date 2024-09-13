The alleged attempt to murder took place on Wednesday afternoon at Bhandup, an eastern suburb. Accused Dnyandeo Bhange slashed the throat of his female friend, injuring her seriously

A 33-year-old Mumbai man attacked his female friend with a knife before attempting to take his life after she stopped talking to him, officials have said, reported news agency PTI.

The alleged attempt to murder took place on Wednesday afternoon at Bhandup, an eastern suburb. Accused Dnyandeo Bhange slashed the throat of his female friend, injuring her seriously, an official told PTI on Thursday.

The Mumbai man then attempted to kill himself by slitting his throat with the same knife, the official said, reported PTI.

Both were rushed to the hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, he said.

On a complaint by the woman, police have booked Bhange for attempt to murder, the official said, adding that a probe is underway, reported PTI.

Man held for killing brother, pregnant sister-in-law, nephew over property feud

Police have arrested a man for killing his 40-year-old elder brother, the latter's pregnant wife and minor son due to a property dispute in Maharashtra's Raigad district, an official said, reported PTI.

The bodies of the three family members -- Madan Patil, his 35-year-old wife and son aged 11 -- were found behind their house along the banks of a river at Kalamb village in Karjat area on Sunday morning, reported PTI.

The deceased woman was seven months pregnant, the police said.

The victims were attacked with an axe, due to which they received head injuries, they said.

The police arrested Madan Patil's brother Hanumant Patil on Monday, a Neral police official said, adding a property dispute led to the triple murder, reported PTI.

After killing the three persons on Sunday, the accused went to a Ganesh pandal at his relative's place nearby early Monday morning and sat outside the pandal to show he was there since night, the official said, reported PTI.

However, his movements were captured in a CCTV camera wherein he was seen at what time he reached and left the pandal, reported PTI.

Until he was arrested, the accused kept misguiding the police and denying his role in the crime, the official said.

After a thorough interrogation, he confessed to killing the three persons, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions for murder, the police added.

