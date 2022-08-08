Mumbai: Man who stole Rs 17 lakh from employer held in UP

Tulsidas Devendra Kumar Patel, a driver, had stolen money meant for paying salaries and a case was registered against him on August 1

A man who fled after allegedly stealing Rs 17 lakh from his employer in Sakinaka in Mumbai has been nabbed from Banda in Uttar Pradesh, a police official said on Monday.

Tulsidas Devendra Kumar Patel, a driver, had stolen money meant for paying salaries and a case was registered against him on August 1, he said.

"A team was formed and it went to Surat and got information that Patel was in Banda in Uttar Pradesh. We nabbed him from a bus stop there just as he was about to flee to some new place. We have recovered Rs 16.50 lakh from Patel," the official said.

Patel has been charged with several offences, including Indian Penal Code section 381 (theft by clerk or servant), the Sakinaka police station official said.

