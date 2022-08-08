Mumbai: Woman duped of Rs 1.57 lakh by fraudster

The Malvani police have registered a complaint and are on the lookout for an accused who allegedly pretended to be a delivery boy of a famous e-commerce farm had duped Rs 1.57 Lakh from a female advocate from her three bank accounts within 6 minutes last month

A female advocate was duped of Rs 1.57 lakh by an unknown man pretending to be a delivery boy of a famous e-commerce company on a request of updating her address.

The Malvani police have registered a complaint and are on the lookout for an accused who allegedly pretended to be a delivery boy of a famous e-commerce farm had duped Rs 1.57 Lakh from a female advocate from her three bank accounts within six minutes last month.

According to police sources, the female lawyer who resides in Malvani, Malad with her family had booked a washing machine to be delivered at her native place in Shrivardhan, Raigarh district. The machine was supposed to be delivered on July 12.

On July 8, she received a phone call from a man who pretending himself to be a delivery boy of the e-commerce company on which she ordered the machine and asked her to register and update her delivery address. He sent a link and asked her to pay three rupees on the link as registration fees.

"As soon as she clicks the link; thereafter she started receiving transaction messages from her bank. Through six different transactions, the man transferred Rs 1.57 lakh within six minutes from her three different bank accounts," said a police official from the Malvani police station.

The advocate filed a written complaint to the police station. We have registered the case under various sections of IPC’s and IT Act against the unknown accused and have begun the investigation in the case," a police official added.