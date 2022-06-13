Breaking News
Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau seizes drugs hidden in foreign parcels; one held

Updated on: 13 June,2022 10:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

The operations were conducted by the Mumbai zonal unit of NCB at Andheri

Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau seizes drugs hidden in foreign parcels; one held

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Monday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized Methamphetamine and Amphetamine drugs hidden in parcels bound to New Zealand and Australia in separate operations. The NCB officials arrested one person from Navi Mumbai, an official said.

The operations were conducted by the Mumbai zonal unit of NCB at Andheri on Friday and Saturday.




"The seized Methamphetamine (490 gram) drug was concealed in a Voltmeter parcel destined for New Zealand. The said parcel was booked from Mumbai," the NCB officials said.


mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news Crime News Narcotics Control Bureau maharashtra navi mumbai

