Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau seizes drugs hidden in foreign parcels; one held

On Monday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized Methamphetamine and Amphetamine drugs hidden in parcels bound to New Zealand and Australia in separate operations. The NCB officials arrested one person from Navi Mumbai, an official said.

The operations were conducted by the Mumbai zonal unit of NCB at Andheri on Friday and Saturday.

"The seized Methamphetamine (490 gram) drug was concealed in a Voltmeter parcel destined for New Zealand. The said parcel was booked from Mumbai," the NCB officials said.

