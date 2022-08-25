Breaking News
Mumbai Police arrests two Nigerian nationals with drugs worth Rs 2.90 cr

Updated on: 25 August,2022 06:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Acting on a specific tip off, a team of the Bandra unit of Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti Narcotics Cell held the two near a power station on the highway leading to Panvel at around 1:30am, an official said.

Representation Pic


Mumbai Police on Thursday nabbed two Nigerian nationals from Mankhurd area and have sezied mephedrone worth Rs 2.90 crore, a police official said.


Acting on a specific tip off, a team of the Bandra unit of Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti Narcotics Cell held the two near a power station on the highway leading to Panvel at around 1:30am, said.

"We seized 1.4 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 2.90 crore. One of the arrested Nigerian nationals is also allegedly involved in a murder in Tulinj in Palghar in 2016," official told the PTI.

A team is working on unravelling their peddling network and it is suspected that they are part of a gang, ANC Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade said. 

(with PTI inputs) 

