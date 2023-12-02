Mumbai Police conducts 'All Out Operation' in city, arrests eight wanted accused

Mumbai Police recently conducted a special 'All Out Operation' in the city and nabbed as many as eight wanted accused, the police said

Mumbai Police recently conducted a special 'All Out Operation' in the city and nabbed as many as eight wanted accused, the police said on Saturday.

The police said, Mumbai Police conducted the operation on the intervening night of December 1 and 2. The operation involved a coordinated effort by law enforcement agencies across the city. Key police officials, including Additional Commissioners of Police, Deputy Police Commissioners, Divisional Assistant Commissioners, and Senior Police Inspectors, were involved in this massive endeavor to maintain law and order.

According to the police, Mumbai Police's special 'All Out Operation' was undertaken in the city under the guidance of Mumbai Police Commissioner, Vivek Phansalkar and Special Mumbai Police Commissioner, Deven Bharti and Joint Commissioner Satyanarayan Chaudhary.

All the regions of the police, zones under Mumbai Police jurisdiction and the traffic police were part of the operation in which several offenders were nabbed, the police said.

During the operation, a significant combing effort was carried out, resulting in the examination of 1995 individuals with prior criminal records. Of these, 281 individuals were found to be involved in various crimes, leading to preventive actions being taken against them, the police said.

Action was taken against 87 people against whom non-bailable warrants were issued, the police said.

Additionally, a thorough investigation under the NDPS ACT cases was also undertaken, resulting in as many as six drugs cases.

A dedicated focus on addressing illegal pocession of weapons led to preventive actions in 30 cases. Prohibited activities were also targeted, resulting in raids at 22 spots in city and the action was taken against 43 suspects.

The operation also focused on maintaining public safety. The police also inspected establishments, including hotels, lodges, and musafirkhanas, in order to prevent illegal residents.

The operation also extended to addressing public disturbances, as 119 individuals suspected of violating Sections 120 and 122 of the Maharashtra Police Act were identified and dealt with accordingly. In addition, action was also taken against 281 illegal hawkers in the city.

Mumbai Police also conducted nakabandis at 108 spots in the city, a staggering 7738 two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles were inspected during organised nakabandis. Moreover, 60 motorists were penalised under the Motor Vehicle Act for drink and drive.

