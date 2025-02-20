Mumbai: Police officer accused of rape files counter-complaint alleging Rs 10 lakh extortion

The woman had lodged an FIR last year against a 39-year-old Assistant Police Inspector (API) from Samta Nagar Police Station, accusing him of rape

In a dramatic turn of events, a police officer accused of rape by a woman at Samta Nagar Police Station has now filed a counter-complaint against the same woman and her relatives, alleging that they demanded Rs 10 lakh from him in an extortion attempt.

According to reports, the woman had lodged an FIR last year against a 39-year-old Assistant Police Inspector (API) from Samta Nagar Police Station, accusing him of rape.

Despite filing the complaint, the woman, along with her mother, sister, and brother, allegedly threatened to release the officer’s semi-nude photos on social media unless he paid them Rs 10 lakh. Fearing public disgrace, the officer reportedly transferred approximately Rs 2.7 lakh to the woman and her family through cash and digital transactions.

However, the demands allegedly continued, prompting the officer to file a written complaint against them.

“Following an investigation and based on orders from senior officials, a case was registered on Tuesday at Samta Nagar Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the woman, her mother, sister, and brother,” said an officer from Samta Nagar.

No arrests have been made yet as the investigation is ongoing, the officer added.

Legal Perspective

Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan explained that under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), engaging in sexual relations under a false promise of marriage falls under Section 376, which carries a punishment ranging from 10 years to life imprisonment.

“However, under the BNS Act, the corresponding provision is covered under Section 69, which classifies such acts as ‘acts not amounting to rape.’ The punishment under this section is a maximum of 10 years,” he added.

The case:

A woman residing in Poisar, Mumbai, filed a rape complaint against the same Assistant Police Inspector, who was previously posted at Samta Nagar Police Station.

According to the complaint, the officer was in a relationship with the woman and allegedly raped her under the pretext of marriage. She later became pregnant and gave birth to a child.

When the officer refused to marry her, the woman filed a rape case against him in January 2024. A case under various sections of the IPC, including rape, was registered at Samta Nagar Police Station.

The officer later secured anticipatory bail from the court and continues to serve in another district in Maharashtra.