The "middle-aged" woman and her son arrived on Saturday night at the Bandra Terminus by an outstation train; after getting down, she entered another train which had pulled into the other side of the platform

The police said that a porter allegedly raped a woman in an empty coach of a long-distance train at the Bandra Terminus in Mumbai, reported news agency PTI.

The police have arrested the porter following the incident which took place late Saturday night, they said.

The other train had no passengers at the time, the Government Railway Police (GRP) official said while sharing an update on the Mumbai crime, reported PTI.

A porter, however, was present on the second train. He allegedly raped the woman and then fled, the official said citing the FIR.

The woman subsequently approached the Bandra GRP station and filed a complaint.

The railway police went through footage from several surveillance cameras to track down the porter and arrested him, the official said.

"We are trying to ascertain why the woman entered the other train after alighting at the Bandra Terminus," the official said while sharing an update on the Mumbai crime, reported PTI.

The accused porter has been booked for rape under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said, refusing to share more details of the alleged crime.

Minor girl found alone at railway station in Navi Mumbai; probe indicates rape

A 12-year-old girl was found abandoned at a railway station in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township and a probe later indicated that she was raped, police said on January 29, reported PTI.

The Vashi Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered a case in this connection and search is on for the culprits and her family, they said.

The girl was found alone on a platform at Ghansoli railway station in Navi Mumbai on January 27, reported PTI.

The police personnel on patrolling duty enquired with her, but she could not tell her name or give any other information about herself or her family, senior police inspector Rajesh Shinde told PTI.

The girl was then taken for a medical test which indicated she had been raped, he said, adding the minor could not provide any information about the offence, reported PTI.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under sections 65(1) (rape), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all).

Efforts were on to identify the victim, and her family and to nab the culprits, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)