Goregaon East police rush her to KEM, where gynaecologists operate on her; Police said the woman was first transported to Jogeshwari Trauma Hospital before being taken to KEM Hospital due to the severity of her injuries

The Vanrai police in Goregaon are investigating a rape case after finding a woman aged around 20 years in critical condition. Police said the victim was discovered with a surgical blade inserted in her private parts, leading to her hospitalisation. Police said the woman was first transported to Jogeshwari Trauma Hospital before being taken to KEM Hospital due to the severity of her injuries. Doctors successfully removed the blade, which was enclosed in a packet.

According to sources, the victim’s account of events remains inconsistent. She alternately claims to have arrived from Lucknow or Banares with her uncle on January 20. According to her statements, after reaching Bandra station, she travelled to Goregaon. During this period, she alleges she was raped here and a blade was forcibly inserted in her. While she reports escaping, she hasn’t explained how she reached Goregaon.

Multiple police teams are investigating the case, examining CCTV footage from stations between Bandra and Goregaon and verifying airport records to confirm her travel history. Senior officers are closely monitoring the investigation as the victim continues to provide varying accounts that don’t align with current evidence.

A gynaecology team examined the woman at 11.30 am on Wednesday, and she is currently in stable condition in the gynaecology ward, confirmed hospital Dean Dr Sangeeta Ravat. Dr Ravindra Deokar, Professor of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at KEM Hospital led a team collecting forensic evidence and determining her age. Due to the case’s sensitive nature, the hospital will submit detailed medical reports directly to the police.

