Mumbai Police register FIR against motorist after 2 die in accident on Sion Bridge

Updated on: 19 September,2024 09:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

The cops booked the rider of the scooter--identified as Vignesh Sarvade--who is currently hospitalised and is in critical condition.

Representative image

Sion Police booked a motorist after two persons died following a collision between a scooter and a bike on the Sion Bridge in the wee hours of Wednesday. The accident happened around 3.45 am on September 18. The deceased were identified as Animesh More (20) and Ashfaq Ansari (28).


The cops booked the rider of the scooter--identified as Vignesh Sarvade--who is currently hospitalised and is in critical condition. 



A police official told mid-day, "The Activa collided with a Benelli 300 motorcycle, leading to the death of two people. An FIR has been filed against the Activa driver, and the investigation is ongoing."


The cops said that Sarvade (20), with his friends Animesh and Amol Kuchikarve--also aged 20--was en route to Girgaon Chowpatty to witness the Ganpati Visarjan when he (Sarvade) allegedly drove on the wrong side of the road, colliding with the motorcycle being driven by Ansari. 

Police said Ansari, who was returning from Byculla's Badi Masjid with his friend Mehndi Sayeed (30), was later pronounced dead while More died on the spot after falling off the bridge. The other three injured are currently receiving treatment at Sion Hospital, officials added. 

An FIR has been lodged against Sarvade under relevant sections of the BNS Act, they said.

