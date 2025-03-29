The theft came to light on Tuesday after a 36-year-old man approached the police to file a complaint. He said around 11.30 pm, some unknown people stole his phone and then fled the spot using a two-wheeler

The police have nabbed Mujammil Mulani and Bisuraj Adhikari in the case. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

The Mulund Police in Mumbai used Artifical Intelligence to trace a stolen phone. The cops also apprehended two accused for the theft.

The theft came to light on Tuesday after the complainant, Kunal Rathod, 36, approached the police. "He said that around 11.30 pm, some unknown people stole his phone and then fled the spot using a two-wheeler," an officer said.

The police registered a first information report (FIR) and formed a team to scrutinise the CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused. “One team was scrutinising the CCTV footage while another used Artificial Intelligence to track the location of the stolen phone," the officer stated.

The police had requested the passwords of the complainant’s Google account and then tracked the location of the phone. “We had requested the complainant to provide us with the password of his email id. After getting all the necessary information, we used the Google dashboard to trace the location of the stolen phone,” the officer added.

The police then arrested Mujammil Mulani, 26, and Bisuraj Adhikari, 29, from Mumbra, and booked them under Section 309 (robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).