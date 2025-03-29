Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Systemic urban planning failure’
IPL 2025: Mumbai University asks MCA to pay Rs 1.59 cr for using ground
Thane: Cyber cops recover Rs 90 lakh after phishers target travel agency’s accountant
Mumbai: No bidders for BMC’s tunnel vision project
Mumbai: Gym brawl over triceps rope leaves man injured in Goregaon
Gudi Padwa Gudi Padwa
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Police use AI to track Mulund residents stolen phone two arrested

Mumbai Police use AI to track Mulund resident’s stolen phone; two arrested

Updated on: 29 March,2025 07:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The theft came to light on Tuesday after a 36-year-old man approached the police to file a complaint. He said around 11.30 pm, some unknown people stole his phone and then fled the spot using a two-wheeler

Mumbai Police use AI to track Mulund resident’s stolen phone; two arrested

The police have nabbed Mujammil Mulani and Bisuraj Adhikari in the case. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

Listen to this article
Mumbai Police use AI to track Mulund resident’s stolen phone; two arrested
x
00:00

The Mulund Police in Mumbai used Artifical Intelligence to trace a stolen phone. The cops also apprehended two accused for the theft.


The theft came to light on Tuesday after the complainant, Kunal Rathod, 36, approached the police. "He said that around 11.30 pm, some unknown people stole his phone and then fled the spot using a two-wheeler," an officer said.


The police registered a first information report (FIR) and formed a team to scrutinise the CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused. “One team was scrutinising the CCTV footage while another used Artificial Intelligence to track the location of the stolen phone," the officer stated.


The police had requested the passwords of the complainant’s Google account and then tracked the location of the phone. “We had requested the complainant to provide us with the password of his email id. After getting all the necessary information, we used the Google dashboard to trace the location of the stolen phone,” the officer added. 

The police then arrested Mujammil Mulani, 26, and Bisuraj  Adhikari, 29, from Mumbra, and booked them under Section 309 (robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news Crime News mumbai crime news mulund mumbai police

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK