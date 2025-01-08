Breaking News
Sanpada firing: More than 100 public CCTV cameras failed to capture shooter's image
Breathe Easy! HMPV virus has always been in the air
Torres scam: Police arrest director and two foreign nationals
Baba Siddique Murder: Zeeshan Siddique alleges police are protecting builders
Mumbai weather updates: IMD says city will be cool till Thursday
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Snatcher steals gold chain assaults woman while she was cooking at her home in Malad

Mumbai: Snatcher steals gold chain, assaults woman while she was cooking at her home in Malad

Updated on: 08 January,2025 10:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

According to police sources, the incident occurred in the Santosh Nagar area on Monday evening; the 20-year-old victim was alone at home with the door left open while she was cooking

Mumbai: Snatcher steals gold chain, assaults woman while she was cooking at her home in Malad

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Snatcher steals gold chain, assaults woman while she was cooking at her home in Malad
x
00:00

In a shocking incident, a snatcher allegedly broke into a house in Malad East and stole a gold chain from a woman who was cooking in her kitchen. The accused fled the scene after assaulting the woman by kicking her.


According to police sources, the incident occurred in the Santosh Nagar area on Monday evening. The 20-year-old victim was alone at home with the door left open while she was cooking. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused, who was passing by, noticed her alone, entered the house, snatched the gold chain from her neck, and kicked her before fleeing the scene. The gold chain weighed approximately 10 grams, with an estimated market value of around Rs 70,000.


“The matter was reported to the Dindoshi police by the woman. Based on her complaint, we have registered a case against an unknown accused under various sections of BNS," an officer said.


"We have launched an investigation, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the criminal. Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and questioning potential witnesses to gather leads," said the officer from the Dindoshi police station.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

malad mumbai police mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK