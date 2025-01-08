Mumbai: Snatcher steals gold chain, assaults woman while she was cooking at her home in Malad

According to police sources, the incident occurred in the Santosh Nagar area on Monday evening; the 20-year-old victim was alone at home with the door left open while she was cooking

In a shocking incident, a snatcher allegedly broke into a house in Malad East and stole a gold chain from a woman who was cooking in her kitchen. The accused fled the scene after assaulting the woman by kicking her.

According to police sources, the incident occurred in the Santosh Nagar area on Monday evening. The 20-year-old victim was alone at home with the door left open while she was cooking. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused, who was passing by, noticed her alone, entered the house, snatched the gold chain from her neck, and kicked her before fleeing the scene. The gold chain weighed approximately 10 grams, with an estimated market value of around Rs 70,000.

“The matter was reported to the Dindoshi police by the woman. Based on her complaint, we have registered a case against an unknown accused under various sections of BNS," an officer said.

"We have launched an investigation, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the criminal. Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and questioning potential witnesses to gather leads," said the officer from the Dindoshi police station.