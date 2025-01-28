Breaking News
Mumbai: Supplier robbed of goods worth Rs 30,000 in Mulund

Updated on: 28 January,2025 08:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aishwarya Iyer | mailbag@mid-day.com

Says Navghar police refusing to register FIR despite approaching them six times, Sharma, 53, a wholesale businessman, transports goods on his bicycle, riding through the Mulund area—covering both east and west—supplying paan shops

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Mumbai: Supplier robbed of goods worth Rs 30,000 in Mulund
Vinod Sharma, a vendor who supplies cigarettes, paan varieties, and mouth fresheners, became a victim of a robbery in the middle of the day on January 16, losing items worth Rs 30,000. 


Sharma, 53, a wholesale businessman, transports goods on his bicycle, riding through the Mulund area—covering both east and west—supplying paan shops. The incident took place on Mulund East’s busy 90 ft road. Speaking to mid-day on Monday, he said, “It was around 4.30 pm, and I was on my bicycle, delivering items to a paan shop. While handing over the items, I turned away from my bicycle for a moment, and a bag full of my stock disappeared,” he said.


“It happened so quickly, and the area was crowded. I didn’t even realise what had happened or who took the bag. If I had spotted anyone, I would have chased them,” Sharma said.


Sharma said he is the sole breadwinner for his family, which includes his wife, a 23-year-old daughter, and two younger children. The loss of R30,000 has dealt a severe blow to their finances. “Rs 30,000 is a huge amount for me, but there is no point in crying or begging,” he lamented.

Following the incident, Sharma said he approached the Navghar police station six times to file a complaint but was met with indifference. “No one helped me. They finally told me to write my complaint on a blank sheet of paper, which I did. They assured me they would call back, but weeks have passed, and there’s been no response. I guess R 30,000 is not a significant amount for the police,” Sharma said. 

A resident of Mulund’s MHADA Colony, Sharma said he had to take multiple loans to restock his supplies.

A police officer from Navghar police station said, “We have taken a written complaint and will shortly register the FIR. Basic investigation is underway.”

