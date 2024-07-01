Boyfriend arrested for allegedly killing 18-year-old over ended friendship

The girl was childhood friends with her killer. Representation pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Teen strangled in breakup horror in Marol x 00:00

An 18-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, Zaib Khwaja Husain Solkar, 22, following a dispute over the end of their friendship. The incident occurred in the Chimatpada area of Andheri, The Sahar police have registered a case and arrested Solkar on murder charges.

According to police sources, Solkar, a resident of Jogeshwari, had been friends with the deceased girl. She had decided to end the friendship, a decision that Solkar could not accept. The dispute over their friendship escalated, leading to murder.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, Solkar went to the girl’s house, entering her bedroom through the back door while her younger brother and sister were asleep in the hall. Finding the girl asleep, Solkar closed the bedroom door and strangled her to death.

After the murder, Solkar attempted to cut his own vein with a blade and later went to a Meghwadi graveyard, where he stayed until his father came searching for him at night. Solkar’s father then took him to the Sahar police station and informed the police about the girl’s murder. The police team rushed to the girl’s home, and her family learned about the incident.

“Solkar and the deceased girl were childhood friends who used to live in the same neighbourhood in Jogeshwari before her family moved to Marol Naka,” said an officer from Sahar police station. Solkar, who had completed junior college, was pursuing a diploma in AC mechanics, while the deceased girl was a Std XI student.

The officer added, “The accused was very attached to his mother. After her death, he would visit the Meghwadi cemetery, sit in front of her grave, and talk to her. His family became aware of this behaviour because he often wouldn’t return home until late at night, prompting his father to search for him. Upon calling him, the accused would explain that he was with his mother at her grave, leading his father to go to the cemetery and bring him back home. On the day of murder, when he did not come home for a long time, his father called him. The accused informed his father about his whereabouts, stating that he was at the cemetery, and recounted the events that

had occurred.”

“Based on a complaint filed by the girl’s uncle, we have registered a case. Solkar has been arrested, produced in court, and sent to police custody,” said senior inspector D Sonawane from Sahar police station.

June 30

Day the incident happened