Mumbai: Teen boy consumes rat poison after assault by aunts, admitted to hospital

The boy in the Dadar residence of the two women was allegedly beaten up after he refused to go for some work.

A 16-year-old boy consumed rat poison after being beaten up allegedly by his two aunts, a Mumbai police official told PTI on Sunday.

As per the PTI report, the incident happened on Friday in the Dadar residence of the two women after he refused to go for some work, the Bandra Kurla Complex police station official said.

"He ran away to his father's place in Bharat Nagar in Bandra, bought rat poison, and consumed it," the official told PTI.

"He is recuperating in Bhabha Hospital. His father's statement has been recorded, and we have issued summonses to the two aunts to join the investigation into the incident," Sub Inspector Rahul Chandanshiv of the BKC police station said, reported PTI.

