Mumbai: Temporary house help brutally attacks employer, relative on Day 1 of work

Updated on: 09 January,2025 07:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

The Amboli police have registered an FIR against the absconding house help and launched a search operation

Mumbai: Temporary house help brutally attacks employer, relative on Day 1 of work

A temporary house help brutally attacked an elderly woman and her visiting relative with a deadly weapon on his first day at work before fleeing the scene in Andheri West. The injured women, identified as Shobha Rekhari and Veena Bhatt, were rushed to a hospital for treatment. The Amboli police have registered an FIR against the absconding house help and launched a search operation.


The accused has been identified as Ajay Mukhiya, a resident of Shastri Nagar in Andheri West. The complainant, 74-year-old Rekhari, lives in Andheri and had a relative visiting her on Tuesday. As her regular house help was unavailable, she hired temporary help for the day.


According to the police, the incident occurred around 3.30 pm on Tuesday at the Hill View Society in Andheri West. Rekhari and Bhatt had just finished lunch and were resting when Rekhari heard Bhatt screaming. She rushed to the scene and found Mukhiya attacking Bhatt with an iron pestle. When Rekhari tried to intervene, Mukhiya attacked her as well before fleeing the premises, leaving both women injured.


The victims alerted the police, who immediately took them to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The motive for the attack remains unclear, and efforts to trace and apprehend the accused are ongoing. A police officer stated, “We have registered an FIR against the accused and are actively tracing him.”

