Two seriously injured after speeding car crashes into them in Andheri, 19-year-old driver booked

Two people-- a mother and her daughter, were seriously injured after being hit by a speeding car on Lokhandwala Back Road in Andheri West in Mumbai on Sunday night following which the police has booked a 19-year-old driver, an official said on Monday.

The police said that both were out for a walk after dinner when the incident took place.

The Versova police have registered an FIR against the car driver and have begun an investigation in the matter, an official said.

The injured persons were identified as Priyanka Agarwal and her mother, Barkha Thakur, both residents of Lokhandwala.

Their relatives told mid-day that they take a walk together every night on the back road in Lokhandwala and were on their routine walk when the incident took place.

According to a police official, the incident occurred around 10:30 pm when Barkha and Priyanka were walking. A speeding car lost control and rammed into a parked bus. The driver also hit pedestrians.

A close relative of the victims told mid-day, "They walk together every night after dinner. After the incident, a person called from Barkha's phone to the last dialed number and informed the family. The locals rushed them to the hospital where they were admitted for further medical treatment. The locals gathered and came forward to help us."

The relative added, "Both of them are admitted in Kokilaben Hospital and are out of danger, but they are badly injured. Our family is praying for their swift recovery."

PSI Sandip Kaule of Versova Police Station said, "We have registered an FIR against the 19-year-old driver who was speeding. We have sent blood samples for testing to determine if he was intoxicated. He told the police that he lost control of the vehicle and caused the accident. We have also issued a notice for the driver to appear for questioning in the investigation."