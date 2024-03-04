Mumbai: Two 'snake catchers' land in hospital after being bitten by cobra and viper

The victim is capturing snakes illegally in the name of rescue, according to the official

Two men were bitten by venomous snakes in separate incidents in suburban Mulund when they were trying to catch them, a Forest department official said on Monday. The victims, identified as Hasmukh Valanju and Kisan alias Abhijit Chavan who claim themselves to be 'sarpamitras' or self-proclaimed rescuers, are undergoing treatment at a Sion hospital in Mumbai.

Valanju was bitten by a cobra on Friday night and Chavan by a viper on Monday afternoon while they were trying to catch the reptiles, the official said. Valanju is capturing snakes illegally in the name of rescue, according to the official.

A notice was issued against Valanju by Mulund police station in 2021 for possessing a fake ID and a register bearing the forest department's logo and he was absconding for months, he added. The Forest Department will investigate this matter and initiate necessary action, the official said.

Capturing any snake or wild animal is not allowed unless authorised by the Forest Department.

Meanwhile, Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Police on a plea moved by father of an 18-month-old girl, who died after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in the national capital.

The father of the girl, in his petition, sought directions to the Delhi government and other authorities to grant/sanction compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the loss suffered by him due to the death of his daughter.

The court fixed March 13 for a detailed hearing in the matter.



During the hearing, the bench observed that in this area people come in vans and feed the stray dogs, which is why they become territorial and create trouble for pedestrians. That's why these dogs are not going anywhere in search of food and feeding stray dogs is something people need to look at.

It said the incident occurred due to the negligence and the lapse on the part of the respondents as they have the primary, mandatory and obligatory duty to keep the city safe and to remove unsanitary conditions and nuisance.

