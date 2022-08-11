Mumbai: Unidentified men open fire on shop signboard in Bandra's Linking Road

Nobody was injured in the incident

Representative image. Pic/Istock

In a shocking incident, three unidentified men open fire in the air at Gazebo Market in Bandra's Linking Road area on night. The bikers also threatened people to not install stalls outside or else they will kill them. The Khar police rushed to the spot and started investigating the matter.

According to the police sources, the incident occurred at 7.45 pm at Gazebo Market. Police sources said they are suspecting that a few land mafia were behind this firing who wanted to grab the land and wanted to run illegal hawkers at this spot.

The police sources further added that the three unidentified men came on a black colour bike, and they fired two rounds in the air. The accused also gave a threatening letter to the hawkers and fled away from the spot.

Speaking with mid-day Senior Inspector, Mohan Mane of Khar police station said, "The incident occured at around between 7.45 pm to 8.00 pm at Gazebo Market at Linking road at Bandra West on . We are checking that the gun used for fire by the accused is original or it was a toy gun. We are checking CCTV cameras and identifying the accused. We are also searching for the bullet which they fired in the air and at the signboard of a market."