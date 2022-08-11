Breaking News
BREAKING: Unidentified men open fire on shop signboard in Bandra's Linking Road
Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, a multi-coloured mess
Maharashtra reports 1,877 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths
Video of bodybuilder smoking in SpiceJet flight surfaces online
Mumbai records 683 Covid-19 cases; active tally at 3,818
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Unidentified men open fire on shop signboard in Bandras Linking Road

Mumbai: Unidentified men open fire on shop signboard in Bandra's Linking Road

Updated on: 11 August,2022 10:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Nobody was injured in the incident

Mumbai: Unidentified men open fire on shop signboard in Bandra's Linking Road

Representative image. Pic/Istock


In a shocking incident, three unidentified men open fire in the air at Gazebo Market in Bandra's Linking Road area on Thursday night. The bikers also threatened people to not install stalls outside or else they will kill them. The Khar police rushed to the spot and started investigating the matter.

 
According to the police sources, the incident occurred at 7.45 pm at Gazebo Market. Police sources said they are suspecting that a few land mafia were behind this firing who wanted to grab the land and wanted to run illegal hawkers at this spot.

 
 
The police sources further added that the three unidentified men came on a black colour bike, and they fired two rounds in the air. The accused also gave a threatening letter to the hawkers and fled away from the spot.
 
Speaking with mid-day Senior Inspector, Mohan Mane of Khar police station said, "The incident occured at around between 7.45 pm to 8.00 pm at Gazebo Market at Linking road at Bandra West on Thursday. We are checking that the gun used for fire by the accused is original or it was a toy gun. We are checking CCTV cameras and identifying the accused. We are also searching for the bullet which they fired in the air and at the signboard of a market."

mumbai mumbai news Crime News mumbai crime news bandra khar

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK