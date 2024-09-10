Based on complaints from the Nalasopara woman, the Achole police had registered a case against the accused under sections 64, 70(1) and 351(2) of BNS

The police officials said that three accused have been arrested for sexually assaulting a 30-year-old woman in the Nalasopara area of Palghar district, reported news agency ANI.

The three accused have been identified as Narendra Morya (31), Prakash Singh (26) and Panchraj Singh (35), reported ANI.

While sharing an update on the Nalasopara sexual assault, the police said that they have been produced to the court and the court has sent them to police custody for five days.

Based on complaints from the Nalasopara woman, the Achole police had registered a case against them under sections 64, 70(1) and 351(2) of BNS.

"A case of gang rape of a 30-year-old Nalasopara woman has come to light in the Nalasopara area of Palghar district. Based on the complaint of the woman, Achole police station registered a case against three people under sections 64,70(1) and 351(2) of BNS and arrested three people Narendra Morya (age 31), Prakash Singh (age 26) and Panchraj Singh (age 35). Police produced all three accused in the court. The court has sent all three accused to police custody for 5 days," Police officials from Achole Police Station said while sharing an update on the Nalasopara sexual assault, reported ANI.

Further details are awaited.

Teacher held for raping 11-year-old girl

A 30-year-old Arabic teacher has been arrested in Maharashtra's Beed city for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl who attended his tuition, police said, reported PTI.

The accused (name not disclosed to protect the victim's identity) taught Urdu and Arabic to children at his home, said inspector A K Mudliyar of Pethbeed police station, reported PTI.

He allegedly raped the girl many times after other students left and also subjected her to unnatural sex, the official told PTI.

The crime came to light when the girl complained of stomach pain and the doctor realized that she had faced sexual assault.

The girl told her parents that the teacher was sexually abusing her for the last three months and had warned her not to tell anyone about it, the police officer said, reported PTI.

"We have registered an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rape, unnatural sex, and also under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Further investigation is underway," Inspector Mudliyar said.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)