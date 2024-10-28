The accused connived and informed the businesswoman that a private company run by her was to get a tender from a firm in Amravati and availing loan was necessary for the same, the official said

An official on Monday said that the police have registered a case against three persons and a finance company for allegedly cheating a 40-year-old woman by taking a loan of Rs 94 lakh after fraudulently mortgaging her firm's equipment in Navi Mumbai, reported news agency PTI.

The accused connived and informed the businesswoman that a private company run by her was to get a tender from a firm in Amravati and availing loan was necessary for the same, the official said while sharing an update on the Navi Mumbai crime, reported PTI.

They mortgaged the machinery of the victim's company, obtained a loan of Rs 94,86,728 and siphoned it off, the official from Vashi police station said while sharing an update on the Navi Mumbai crime, reported PTI.

The victim later approached the Vashi police and filed a complaint.

The police on Saturday registered a case against the accused under relevant legal provisions, the official added.

Six booked for duping businessman of Rs 15 lakh on promise of providing loan

Earlier, police have registered a case against six persons for allegedly cheating a 45-year-old businessman from Vashi in Navi Mumbai of Rs 15 lakh on the promise of providing a loan of Rs 5 crore to him, an official said on Saturday, reported PTI.

The accused approached the victim in August 2022 and made him believe that they were representatives of a finance company and would arrange a loan of Rs 5 crore for him. After he was convinced, they asked him to pay Rs 15 lakh as processing fee. The victim paid the amount, he said, reported PTI.

The accused told him that the loan would be disbursed within 20 days, but he never got it, the police official said.

Based on his complaint, the police registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) against the six accused - Ajit Mhatre, Deepak Mali, Sonali Suryavanshi, Kishore Londe, Subhash Dongra, and Jayjeet Gupta, he added, reported PTI.

Clerk booked for siphoning off Rs 1.29 crore from credit society in Thane

Police have booked a 50-year-old woman for allegedly embezzling about Rs 1.3 crore from a credit cooperative society in Thane, an official said on Saturday, reported PTI.

The woman, who worked as the chief clerk at 'Lokmata Savitribai Phule Mahila Path Sanstha', allegedly siphoned off the money between 2016 and 2019, the official said citing the FIR. Police have not identified the woman, reported PTI.

She is accused of manipulating the credit society's records, creating fake entries and facilitating loans in her and her relatives' names with bogus documents, causing the organisation a loss of about Rs 1.3 crore, said the official from Kalwa police station, reported PTI.

The funds were then reportedly diverted for her personal use, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)