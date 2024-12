The total value of contraband seized in these Navi Mumbai drug cases was Rs 33.27 crore against Rs 22.97 crore last year, according to the official said citing the Navi Mumbai police's annual report

A senior police official on Thursday said that Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township has seen a rise in drug-related crimes with 654 such cases being registered this year compared to 475 in 2023, reported news agency PTI.

The total value of contraband seized in these Navi Mumbai drug cases was Rs 33.27 crore against Rs 22.97 crore last year, according to the official said citing the Navi Mumbai police's annual report.

As many as 939 persons were arrested in 2024 for offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, compared to 811 last year, he said, reported PTI.

Among those arrested in the Navi Mumbai drug cases, 58 were foreign nationals, predominantly Africans, marking a rise from 37 in 2023, the official said.

The contraband seized from foreign nationals this year was valued at Rs 25.70 crore, an increase from Rs 11.61 crore in 2023, reported PTI.

Among the seized drugs, cocaine accounted for the highest value at Rs 16.70 crore, a staggering increase from Rs 1.25 crore in 2023, the official said.

The police seized mephedrone (MD) valued at Rs 12.67 crore, up from Rs 9.33 crore last year, while the MDMA seizure rose to Rs 29.98 lakh from Rs 22.10 lakh in 2023, he said, reported PTI.

The seizures of ganja and brown sugar were also high, with the values increasing to Rs 67.83 lakh and Rs 30.10 lakh, respectively, compared to Rs 8.46 lakh and Rs 1.78 lakh last year.

Besides, LSD blots valued at Rs 33.55 lakh were also seized, an increase from Rs 19.80 lakh in 2023, while charas seizure of Rs 67.81 lakh and methadone of Rs 55,000 were newly recorded in 2024, the official said, reported PTI.

Conversely, some substances, such as methaqualone and tramadol, which recorded seizures valued at Rs 5.96 crore and Rs 3.64 crore, respectively, in 2023, were not confiscated this year, he said, reported PTI.

Similarly, no heroin was seized in 2024, compared to the contraband of Rs 33,160 seized last year, the police added.

(With inputs from PTI)