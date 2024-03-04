Navi Mumbai police arrest UP man for cheating investors of Rs 60.2 lakh

The Navi Mumbai police arrested a man from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly luring people to invest in crypto trading and forex and cheating them of Rs 60.2 lakh

The Navi Mumbai police arrested a man from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly luring people to invest in crypto trading and forex and cheating them of Rs 60.2 lakh, an official said on Monday.

The Cyber police apprehended Anshuman Arman Singh (23) from Hariharpur in Uttar Pradesh on February 28, the official said, according to newswire PTI.

Singh and his accomplice Mohinish Devendra Rajpal (36) allegedly targeted people on Facebook in December 2023 and lured them to invest in forex and crypto trading, he said.

The accused provided bank account details and coerced the victims to make online payments to the tune of Rs 60.2 lakh, the official said.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against the accused under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008, he said.

Following a probe, the police tracked down Rajpal, who led them to Singh, senior inspector Gajanan Kadam of the Cyber cell, adding that Rajpal was not arrested but served a notice.

At least 115 transactions were carried out by the accused through these accounts, and the police have frozen Rs 39.35 lakh in these accounts, the official said.

Meanwhile, Thane police registered a case against two persons for allegedly cheating a jeweller of Rs 7.15 lakh in the city, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint, newswire PTI reported, the police has registered an FIR under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code against two Kalwa residents.

The accused allegedly approached the jeweller in October last year to purchase ornaments. The accused were acquainted with the complainant, and on request, they were allowed to take the ornaments to show their family members, he said.

The duo allegedly absconded with the valuables and evaded the complainant's phone calls, the official said, adding that efforts are on to track down the accused.

In a separate incident, Thane police arrested four members of a gang involved in stealing vehicles and selling them after tampering with documents, an official said on Monday.

The accused were arrested from different parts of the state in the last two days, and 47 stolen vehicles worth more than Rs 7.32 crore were recovered, MBVV Police Commissioner Madhukar Pandey said.

The racket came to light when the police were probing into cases of vehicle theft registered at Kashimira and Valiv police stations in February and June 2021, he said.

The gang allegedly used fake documents to register non-existent vehicles in states such as Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland and obtained registration numbers and online NOCs from RTO offices for re-registration in Maharashtra, the official said.

The accused then allegedly stole vehicles matching the information in NOCs, replaced the engine and chassis numbers, and registered them in Maharashtra for resale, he said.

The thefts had taken place in the jurisdiction of 16 police stations over the last three to four years, the official said. (With inputs from agencies)