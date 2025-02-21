Breaking News
Mumbai: How cops nabbed music composer Pritam robber in 8 days before he burned all the cash
Mumbai: A leaky pipeline puzzle in Kurla
Navi Mumbai: Std X boy killed in hit-and-run at Turbhe Naka
New India Co-operative Bank scam: Former bank CEO arrested
Policy to renew lease of South Mumbai maidans coming soon
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > New India Co operative Bank scam Former bank CEO arrested

New India Co-operative Bank scam: Former bank CEO arrested

Updated on: 22 February,2025 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Official was the direct supervisory officer of Hitesh Mehta, former general manager who is suspected to have played a key role in the fraud

New India Co-operative Bank scam: Former bank CEO arrested

Customers visit New India Co-operative Bank’s Kandivli Mahavir Nagar branch on February 14. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article
New India Co-operative Bank scam: Former bank CEO arrested
x
00:00

Mumbai police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested former New India Co-operative Bank CEO Abhimanyu Bhoan, 45, in connection with the R122 crore fraud case. Sources in the EOW have said that Bhoan had been associated with the bank since 2008, initially serving as the vice president of IT. In 2019, he was promoted to CEO, succeeding Damayanti Salunkhe, who was then appointed as the bank’s executive director. In September 2024, the bank sought an extension for his tenure as CEO from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), but the request was denied. On February 6 the bank informed him that he was being removed from the CEO position. Since then, he has been on leave.


Bhoan was not initially present at the bank when the investigation began. He was questioned on Tuesday and again on Thursday, following which he was arrested at 11 pm. He has been remanded in police custody until February 28 on Friday by Esplanade court.  Meanwhile, the custody of previously arrested accused Hitesh Mehta and Dharmesh Paun has also been extended until February 28.


Bhoan’s role


According to EOW, preliminary investigations have revealed Bhoan’s involvement in the disappearance of cash. He was the direct supervisory officer of Hitesh Mehta, who is suspected to have played a key role in the fraud. EOW is probing how such large amounts of cash were flowing in and disappearing from the bank. Auditor Abhijit Deshmukh was called in for questioning again on Friday.  Since 2019, cash thefts ranging from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore have been reported at various times. In some instances, Hitesh Mehta himself withdrew cash from the vault, while on other occasions, he instructed bank employees to retrieve it.

According to the EOW, each year, the amount of missing cash identified during audits increased. In 2017, the bank’s main branch had a cash retention limit of Rs 20 crore. While this limit was never officially raised, the cash holdings kept increasing. Eventually, it was discovered that the vault contained Rs 133 crore in cash. According to the FIR, a total of Rs 122 crore was missing from the bank's cash vault on February 12 when RBI carried out an inspection.  

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

reserve bank of india Bank New India Co-Operative Bank mumbai police mumbai mumbai crime news mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK