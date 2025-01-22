A preliminary examination by a doctor revealed that the baby girl was a day old and was likely stillborn

A newborn was found dead in Malad (East) on Wednesday afternoon. According to reports, the body of the baby girl was discovered in a pit near a construction site in the Makrani Pada area.

Senior Inspector Ajay Aafale from Dindoshi Police Station said, "We have registered a case against an unknown person and are currently investigating the matter."