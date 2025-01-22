Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Actor discharged, cops to record statement soon
Mumbai: Grass and water to tackle Shivaji Park dust issue
Mumbai: Four stray dogs found dead at Cooper hospital
Mumbai: CR commuters at wits’ end over defunct ‘train expected’ indicators
Mumbai: Three Bangladeshi nationals convicted for forgery, illegal entry
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Newborn found dead in pit near construction site in Mumbai

Newborn found dead in pit near construction site in Mumbai

Updated on: 22 January,2025 09:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

A preliminary examination by a doctor revealed that the baby girl was a day old and was likely stillborn

Newborn found dead in pit near construction site in Mumbai

Representational pic

Listen to this article
Newborn found dead in pit near construction site in Mumbai
x
00:00

A newborn was found dead in Malad (East) on Wednesday afternoon. According to reports, the body of the baby girl was discovered in a pit near a construction site in the Makrani Pada area.


A preliminary examination by a doctor revealed that the baby girl was a day old and was likely stillborn.


Senior Inspector Ajay Aafale from Dindoshi Police Station said, "We have registered a case against an unknown person and are currently investigating the matter."


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Crime News mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news dindoshi malad

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK