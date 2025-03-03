Based on a tip, the police maintained surveillance in Ghol village at Charoti toll naka in Dahanu area on Saturday and spotted the tempo passing through Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

Representational Image

An official on Monday said that the police have seized banned gutka and tobacco products valued at Rs 6.32 lakh from a tempo on a highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district, reported news agency PTI.

Based on a tip, the police maintained surveillance in Ghol village at Charoti toll naka in Dahanu area on Saturday and spotted the tempo passing through Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, reported PTI.

The tempo was stopped and during checking, different brands of gutka and tobacco products of Rs 6,32,900 were seized, the official from Kasa police station said, reported PTI.

The vehicle was also impounded and a case was registered against its driver and helper under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.

Gutka worth Rs 2.21 lakh seized; one held

In February, a police official said that the police have seized banned gutka worth Rs 2.21 lakh from a building in Maharashtra's Thane city and arrested one person for illegally storing the substance, reported news agency PTI.

Based on a tip-off, a police team raided a room in a building in Ambewadi at Wagle Estate and discovered a stock of gutka stored on the premises, the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

He said the team arrested Mohammad Nadeem Mohammad Fahim Mansuri (22) for alleged illegal storage and sale of the banned substance, reported PTI.

The official said a case has been registered under sections 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit a crime), 223 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant), and 275 (sale of noxious food or drink) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.

Rs 8.42 lakh gutka seized from tempo; driver held

In December, the police had seized the banned gutka valued at Rs 8.42 lakh from a tempo and arrested its driver in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

The tempo was spotted opposite the Karivali police chowkie in the Bhiwandi area.

During checking of the vehicle, the police found gutka being transported in it, the official from Bhoiwada police station said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

The gutka was seized and the vehicle was impounded.

The 39-year-old tempo driver was arrested, the official said.

During interrogation, the driver told the police that a man from Gaibibi Nagar had ordered the stock, the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

A case was registered on Wednesday against the accused under relevant legal provisions, the police added.

(With inputs from PTI)