A team of the local police's Anti-Narcotics Cell spotted the man moving in a suspicious manner near Vijaylakshmi Nagar in Vasai area on Monday

Representational Image

Listen to this article Palghar crime: Nigerian national held with Rs 26.18 lakh drugs x 00:00

Police have arrested a Nigerian national after seizing drugs of Rs 26.18 lakh from his possession in Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police also found that the man was staying illegally in India.

A team of the local police's Anti-Narcotics Cell spotted the man moving in a suspicious manner near Vijaylakshmi Nagar in Vasai area on Monday.

During the search, the police seized from him 1.497 kg of ephedrine drug of Rs 20.99 lakh and 17.3 gm of cocaine valued at Rs 5.19 lakh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal said while sharing an update on the Palghar crime, reported PTI.

The man, a Nigerian national of Ghanaian origin, also failed to produce any valid document for stay in India, the official said while sharing an update on the Palghar crime, reported PTI.

He was arrested and booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Foreigners Act, the police said.

Man caught with Rs 12.9 lakh ganja in Thane; arrested

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man after seizing ganja valued at Rs 12.9 lakh from him in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said, reported PTI.

A crime branch team during patrolling on Monday evening found the accused roaming in a suspicious manner in Millat Nagar locality of Bhiwandi area, reported PTI.

The police intercepted him and recovered 25.96 kg of ganja valued at Rs 12,90,740 from his possession, an official from Nizampura police station said.

The man, native of Loha taluka in Nanded district, was arrested. A case was registered against him under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police said, reported PTI.

The police were trying to find out from where the accused got the drugs and to whom he planned to sell them.

Ugandan woman held with mephedrone worth Rs 13.5 lakh in Palghar

A 39-year-old Ugandan woman was arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone worth Rs 13.5 lakh in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday, reported PTI.

The anti-narcotics cell (ANC) of the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police have booked the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Foreigners Act.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal said the ANC team spotted the woman moving suspiciously near a lake in the Tulinj locality on Thursday night and intercepted her, reported PTI.

He said that on checking her belongings, the team found 67.5 gm of mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 13.5 lakh, reported PTI.

The accused hails from Uganda, and the police are probing into her network, including where she sourced the contraband from and her customers, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)