Updated on: 07 October,2024 04:28 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

A gold mangalsutra, three chains and two motorcycles, collectively valued at Rs 7.7 lakh, were recovered from the accused, Navi Mumbai Police said

Representational pic

Police bust gang of chain-snatchers in Navi Mumbai; 4 arrested
Navi Mumbai Police have cracked a series of chain-snatching cases by arresting four persons, an officer said on Monday.


A gold mangalsutra, three gold chains and two motorcycles, collectively valued at Rs 7.7 lakh, have been recovered from the accused, news agency PTI reported.


The gang was mainly active in Kamothe, Kharghar, CBD Belapur, and Vashi nodes of Navi Mumbai.


A special team combed 40-45 housing societies and guest houses in the Ulwe area of Navi Mumbai to identify the accused persons, said Crime Branch Assistant Commissioner of Police Ajay Kumar Landge.

The accused have been identified as Sagar Mehra, 27; Abhay Sunilkumar Nain, 19, both from Uttar Pradesh, and Sikha Sagar Mehra, 27, from Delhi, and Anuj Charri, 24, who is a resident of the Koparkharine area in Navi Mumbai.

Prima facie, the accused were involved in at least 10 crimes of chain-snatchings and vehicle thefts, including in Delhi, the police said.

Further investigation is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

