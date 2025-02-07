Barricades removed for roadwork allowed heavy vehicle movement; driver absconding. Residents have now decided to approach the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to reinstate the ban on heavy vehicles by reinstalling height barricades on all internal roads. “For the safety of our children and residents, we must reinforce the no-heavy-vehicle

The narrow spot where the accident occurred

A 12-year-old boy riding his bicycle home from tuition was run over when a dumper crashed into him near Artist Village in Sector 8, CBD Belapur. The road, designated as a no-heavy-vehicle zone for residential purposes, previously had a height barricade to restrict such vehicles. However, the height barricade was removed, allowing dumpers and other heavy vehicles to use the stretch due to ongoing maintenance work in recent weeks.



The boy had been specifically instructed to avoid main roads and use internal roads for safety, but negligence on the part of the dumper driver led to the fatal incident. The driver fled the scene after the accident on Wednesday and remains absconding. mid-day attempted to speak with the victim’s family, but they were too distraught to comment. A family friend, however, said, “The nuisance of heavy vehicles is to blame. If only authorities had been more careful, this tragedy could have been avoided.”

The accident spot

The victim’s family repeatedly told police that they had strictly advised him to avoid the main road due to the heavy influx of vehicles, making it unsafe. Instead, they urged him to use internal roads, even during non-rush hours. However, ongoing road maintenance in Artist Village has led to an increased presence of dumpers and trucks transporting debris, cement, and other construction materials, particularly during the daytime.

“The work is mostly carried out during the day, which is when children play or ride their bicycles. While kids have been warned to be cautious, they are still children. It is the responsibility of adults to ensure their safety,” said a resident. He added, “Rocks and cement are scattered on one side of the road, while the other side is lined with parked vehicles. The roads are already narrow, and with large dumpers moving back and forth, there is barely any space for even two-wheelers to pass.”

Residents have now decided to approach the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to reinstate the ban on heavy vehicles by reinstalling height barricades on all internal roads. “For the safety of our children and residents, we must reinforce the no-heavy-vehicle rule, regardless of ongoing work. We will be meeting NMMC officials soon,” another resident said.

The accident occurred around 10.45 am when the victim was returning home, confirmed Sandesh Revale, senior police inspector of CBD Belapur. While initial reports speculated that excavation work was happening on the accident site, Revale clarified that it was taking place on an adjacent road. “The adjacent road was being smoothed, and some excavation work was in progress. The dumper was transporting materials for that task,” Revale said. Regarding the driver, he added, “As soon as the accident happened, the driver abandoned his vehicle along with his mobile phone, license, and vehicle papers and fled. We have identified him, but he is currently in hiding. We will apprehend him soon.”

While an FIR has been registered against the dumper driver, the victim’s family has demanded strict action against the vehicle owner and the manager who assigned the driver to the contract.

“It is not just the driver’s fault—everyone involved must be held accountable. We have urged the CBD Belapur police to take action against all those responsible, including the contractor. This negligence cannot be tolerated; we have lost our boy,” the family friend said.

The victim, a resident of Ishan Building in Artist Village, was a STD VI student at People’s Education Society School in CBD Belapur. As part of his daily routine, he attended morning tuition and returned home before 11 am The accident occurred just 100 metres from his residence.