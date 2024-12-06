MMRDA fines contractor Rs 30 lakh for Mira Rd incident; promises compensation to victim’s kin

While reversing, the road unexpectedly caved in, causing the mixer to overturn. File pics

In the cement mixer cave-in accident, the Kashimira police in Mira Road have booked the site engineer of J Kumar Company based on a complaint filed by the mixer cleaner. According to the sources and the cleaner, when the driver arrived at the site, the engineer was absent but had called to instruct him to park the mixer there. While reversing, the road unexpectedly caved in, causing the mixer to overturn. The driver, identified as 25-year-old Ashish Gyanadas Kumar, was trapped inside and tragically died on the spot.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night at the Metro construction site near Makka House in Mira Road. Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, had been working as a mixer driver for 10 months. He had brought the mixer from the J Kumar plant near the Shivaji Maharaj Statue. The site supervisor, engineer Shashank Sharma, had instructed Kumar over the phone to dump the cement in a pit near the Makka House Metro construction site.

Upon reaching the site, Kumar asked his cleaner, Indrajeet Lal (his cousin), to get down and guide him while reversing the vehicle. However, as Kumar reversed the mixer, the road's weight-bearing capacity failed, causing it to cave in. The mixer overturned and fell into the resulting ditch. Indrajeet Lal, recounted the incident: "I got down from the mixer to guide him while reversing. Suddenly, the road caved in, and the mixer overturned, crushing Kumar on the driver's side. Kumar had gotten married only a year ago."

Rescue operations, involving the Kashimira police and the municipal corporation's fire department, lasted over two hours. Kumar was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. His grieving family, including his parents, sister, and recently married wife, is in shock.

Initially, an ADR (Accidental Death Report) was registered. However, during the investigation, police found negligence on the part of the site engineer, Shashank Sharma, who failed to ensure safe conditions at the site. Sharma has been booked under sections 106, 125, and 125(a) of the BNS Act, confirmed Senior Inspector Lalu Ture of the Kashimira police station.

MMRDA statement

In an official statement, MMRDA Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, outlined the measures being undertaken. Preliminary findings reveal that the accident occurred during preparatory work for a Plain Cement Concrete (PCC) levelling course involving an underground fire tank. The detailed account of the accident highlights a misjudgment while reversing the TM, leading to the fatal mishap. No other casualties were reported.



Deceased Ashish Gyanadas Kumar

Immediate Actions Rescue teams were promptly dispatched to the site, and operations lasted for two hours before Kumar was recovered. The accident site was secured with barricades and green netting to ensure safety and prevent further incidents. Dr Mukherjee instructed Director (Works) Anil Salunkhe to conduct an on-ground inspection and oversee the situation. Additionally, an independent inquiry has been initiated to determine the cause of the accident and assign accountability.

Relief for the Family

MMRDA has provided immediate financial relief of R2 lakh to the deceased’s family. The family will also receive benefits under the Workmen's Compensation Act and the Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) Act to ensure their long-term financial security.

Penalties and accountability

To enforce strict safety measures, the MMRDA has imposed substantial penalties on those found responsible for the incident. A fine of R10 lakh has been levied on the General Consultant, M/s Systra Consortium, and Rs 30 lakh on the contractor, J Kumar. Additionally, the MMRDA has stated that further actions will be determined based on the findings of the final investigation report.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved family, MMRDA assured full support during this difficult time. The authority has also called for enhanced oversight to avoid similar incidents. J Kumar company has been contacted for a statement but did not respond till press time.