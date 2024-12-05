Watch video: Road caves in at Mira Bhayandar, causes dumper to overturn

The dumper driver died on the spot, while two others sustained severe injuries. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital

Screengrab

In the Mira Bhayandar Kashimira area near Hotel Amar Palace, a section of the road caved in, causing a dumper to overturn. The incident occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday.

The dumper driver died on the spot, while two others sustained severe injuries. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

A road section near Hotel Amar Palace in Mira Bhayandar's Kashimira area caved in around 11 PM on Wednesday, causing a dumper to overturn. The driver died on the spot, while two others were severely injured and hospitalized.



Following this incident, Kashimira Police and fire brigade teams reached the accident site.

It is speculated that the accident occurred due to substandard construction work on the road.

The dumper was removed from the pit using a crane.

Kashimira Police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating the entire incident.