The blood samples and clothing of both the actor and the suspect have been sent for analysis to determine if the blood found on the accused's clothing matches that of Khan. Additionally, fingerprints collected from Khan's apartment have been linked to the suspect

Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir being taken to a local court in Mumbai on Friday. (Pic/X)

Saif Ali Khan attack case: Mumbai Police suspect involvement of more than one person in stabbing case

Mumbai police are exploring the possibility that more than one individual was involved in the recent stabbing incident involving actor Saif Ali Khan, as a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national has been taken into custody, an official reported on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

Police highlighted the suspicion of additional suspects in their request for the custody of the arrested individual in their remand application, though specifics were not provided.

As part of their investigation, the police collected blood samples and clothing from Khan and his staff who were present during the incident at Khan's Bandra residence on January 16. These samples have been forwarded to the Forensic Science Laboratory for testing.

The suspect, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, also known as Vijay Das, was apprehended on January 19 in neighbouring Thane city.

On Friday, a court extended Shariful's police custody until Wednesday, January 29. According to officials, the suspect has not been cooperative with investigators and has yet to disclose where he acquired the weapon used in the attack.

On Friday, Khan provided a statement to Mumbai Police, detailing that the attacker demanded Rs 1 crore, assaulted the nanny, and when Khan attempted to intervene, Shariful fled after stabbing him multiple times.

The 54-year-old actor sustained serious injuries during the assault and underwent emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital.

Shariful Islam, the accused in the case, allegedly entered Khan's home intending to commit theft, but the situation escalated into a violent confrontation. The remand copy, obtained by ANI, states that the clothes Saif Ali Khan wore during the attack were seized by the police for forensic analysis. Additionally, blood stains found on the clothes of the accused have led the authorities to collect Khan’s blood sample to verify whether these stains belong to the actor. Both Khan’s blood sample and his clothes, along with the attacker's clothes, have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination.

In a hearing at the Bandra Magistrate Court, the police were granted an extension for the custody of the accused, Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad.

(With inputs from PTI)