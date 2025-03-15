A school van driver has been arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Navi Mumbai. The accused lured her into his van and assaulted her at a secluded spot in Panvel

A school van driver has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Navi Mumbai, police confirmed on Saturday. The accused was taken into custody after the victim informed her parents about the incident, leading them to file a police complaint.

According to PTI, the police registered a case on Thursday under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The incident reportedly occurred in Panvel on March 3.

As per PTI reports, the girl was on her way to college when the accused, who resided in the same neighbourhood, allegedly lured her into his school van. He then drove her to a secluded spot in Chinchwali Shivara, where he is accused of raping her.

The victim initially remained silent about the incident but decided to inform her parents on Thursday. After learning about the assault, the parents immediately approached the police, who swiftly acted and arrested the accused.

A senior police official involved in the case stated that the man was taken into custody on the same day and presented before a magistrate. The court has remanded him to police custody until March 18 to aid the investigation.

“The girl was traumatised but showed courage in reporting the incident to her parents. We are ensuring that she receives the necessary counselling and support,” the official said.

The police have seized the school van involved in the incident and are conducting forensic tests as part of the investigation. Officials are also examining the accused’s background to determine if he has a history of similar offences.

Navi Mumbai shopkeeper held for sexually harassing teenage girl

A 48-year-old shopkeeper from Navi Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a teenage girl, police said on Wednesday. Police have not disclosed the minor's age, news agency PTI said.

The accused allegedly touched the girl inappropriately on October 13 when she went to his shop in the Kalamboli area, an officer said.

The teenager ran home and informed her mother about the shopkeeper's behaviour. The girl and her mother then approached the police with a complaint against the shopkeeper, Mohammad Sabbir Idu, the officer said.

The accused has been arrested for sexual harassment under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said the station house officer of Kalamboli police station.

(With inputs from PTI)