Thane: Case against four persons for cheating woman doctor of Rs 1.54 crore

Police have registered a case against four persons cheating a woman doctor of Rs 1.54 crore under the pretext of arranging funds for a hospital in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

The victim and the accused were partners in a healthcare company.

In May 2021, the accused informed the victim that a hospital in Bhiwandi area which their company was managing was running into losses and asked her take a loan in her husband's name for managing operations of the medical facility, reported PTI.

The victim then took a loan of Rs 1,94,23,180 in her husband's name from a cooperative bank here and the sum was deposited into the account of the healthcare firm, the official from Bhiwandi taluka police station said quoting her complaint, reported PTI.

However, the accused allegedly misappropriated an amount of Rs 1,54,17,500 from it and utilised it for their benefits without the victim's knowledge, the complaint mentioned, reported PTI.

Based on the complaint, the police on Monday registered a case against four persons cheating a woman doctor. The police registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention), the official said, reported PTI. A probe was on into the case.

In another case, a 54-year-old woman from Panvel in Maharashtra lost more than Rs three lakh to an online fraud while buying dry-fruits, police said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

As per the woman's complaint, she came upon an advertisement for a dry-fruits store on Facebook on September 20 and ordered some dry-fruits, reported PTI.

When she contacted the number mentioned in the advertisement, the person at the other end instructed her about how to to make payment through a UPI-based app, reported PTI.

After she followed his instructions, he told her that the transaction had failed. But later she found out that Rs 3,09,337 had been withdrawn from her bank account, reported PTI.

She tried to contact the person again but he could not be reached on phone, she told police, reported PTI.

A case of cheating under IPC section 420 and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act was registered at Panvel police station on Tuesday and probe was underway, police said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)