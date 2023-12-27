Thane Police seize banned tobacco products worth Rs 13.82 lakh; 1 arrested

Thane police intercepted a tempo transporting banned tobacco products worth Rs 13.82 lakh, cops said on Wednesday. A report in the PTI stated that the cops were acting on a tip-off they received.

The report added that based on the received information, the cops had set up a trap beneath Rajnoli Bridge in the Bhiwandi area on Monday. They identified the tempo and intercepted it, a Kongaon police station official told PTI.

The 32-year-old tempo driver was arrested when the Rs 13,82,400 worth of seized items were discovered, and the car was subsequently seized. A complaint has been filed against the driver under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rules, the PTI report added.

Authorities are looking into the intended recipient and the unlawful materials' source. To stop further distribution and limit the unlawful trade of such commodities, efforts are being made to identify the origin of the forbidden items and their intended destination, it further stated.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a scrap shop owner in Navi Mumbai was booked for allegedly abetting a woman's suicide. The woman used to sell him scrap items, stated the PTI report.

According to the report, the woman, aged 38, ended her life in June last year; she used to collect scrap and sell it to the accused at his shop in Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai.

Reportedly, the deceased woman once sold scrap to another dealer; when the accused got a whiff of it, he arrived at the woman's doorstep. The woman lived in Dahisar's Mori area. The incident happened on June 13 last year.

Reportedly, the accused then allegedly beat her up and demanded money from her, personnel from Shil-Dhagar police station told PTI without divulging details of the amount sought by the accused. He called her two days later threatening to defame her and kidnap her daughter if she did not give him money. The woman ended her life the same evening by consuming poison at her home, the PTI report added.

After conducting a probe and recording statements of the deceased's family and other witnesses, the cops filed a case against the accused under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

