The accident took place near the Patlipada bridge at 6.12 am when the tanker was transporting a re-refined lubricating oil from Kolhapur to Vapi in neighbouring Gujarat

Representational Image

Listen to this article Thane: Oil tanker overturns at Ghodbunder Road; driver injured x 00:00

An oil tanker overturned on the busy Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra's Thane city on Thursday morning, injuring its driver, civic officials said, reported news agency PTI.

Traffic movement on the road was affected for sometime, they said, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident took place near the Patlipada bridge at 6.12 am when the tanker was transporting a re-refined lubricating oil from Kolhapur to Vapi in neighbouring Gujarat, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, reported PTI.

The vehicle driver received minor injuries and was hospitalised, he said, reported PTI.

As the oil tanker overturned, the oil spilled from it on the road.

Local firemen and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot after being alerted and carried out the cleaning operation, the official said, reported PTI.

In another incident, retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mohammed Javed (72) died after being hit by a speeding taxi driven by a drunk driver in Sewree area in Mumbai, police said, reported PTI.

The accident took place around 11 pm on Tuesday near Y Junction near the Bhaucha Dhakka jetty when Javed was out for a stroll, said an official, reported PTI.

The taxi, which was coming from the opposite direction, hit him. Javed was rushed to the state-run J J Hospital in a police patrolling vehicle but declared dead before admission, the official said, reported PTI.

Locals and police personnel from a patrolling team apprehended taxi driver Sudhir Kumar Keshav Prasad Sharma (40) on the spot. He was found to be under the influence of alcohol and arrested by Sewree Police, reported PTI.

A case of rash driving and causing death by negligence was registered against him, the official said, adding that probe was underway, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, five occupants of a taxi including its driver were injured after the vehicle rammed into a parked empty school bus in Maharashtra's Latur district on Wednesday, an official said, reported PTI.

The incident occurred around 8.30 am on the Ausa-Latur highway near a school in Peth village. The vehicle was going towards Ausa from Latur at the time, reported PTI.

The injured persons are being treated at a government hospital in Latur, he added, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)