Thane: Seven booked for duping man of Rs 34 lakh

Police have registered a case against seven persons, including a couple, for allegedly duping a 39-year-old man working as a driver at Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district of Rs 34.78 lakh on false promises, an official said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

None of the accused has been arrested yet, he said, reported PTI.

"The accused assured to provide flats to the victim and his sister in a slum rehabilitation scheme of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), and also promised to give a job to his nephew in the railways," an official of Kolsewadi police station in Kalyan said, reported PTI.

The accused, who include a woman and a couple, collected a total of Rs 34,78,818 from the victim between January 2019 and 2021, he said, reported PTI.

"But despite paying the money, the victim neither got the flats nor was his nephew given a job," the police official said, reported PTI.

Based on his complaint, the police filed the first information report (FIR) under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) against Jaideep Londhe, Shital Salvi, her husband Karan Salvi, Vijay Tupe and others at the Kolsewadi police station on Wednesday, reported PTI.

In another case, two persons have allegedly cheated a 37-year-old man from Navi Mumbai of Rs 30 lakh under the pretext of good returns by investment in shares, police said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The accused father-son duo assured 20 per cent returns per month to the man, resident of Uran area, and made him invest Rs 30 lakh in shares in August this year, an official from Uran police station said, reported PTI.

When the man did not get any returns as promised, he filed a police complaint against the two persons, reported PTI.

Based on the complaint, the police on Tuesday registered offences against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention), the official said, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case against a man for allegedly demanding Rs 10 lakh as 'protection money' from a real estate developer at Belapur in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The accused approached the victim on December 17 and sought the money to allow him to continue his business, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)