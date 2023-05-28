Thane Crime: 65-year-old senior citizen murdered at hotel

According to police sources, the 65-year-old man was allegedly killed by a waiter in the hotel

A senior citizen has been killed at a hotel in Thane, police said on Sunday.

According to police sources, the 65-year-old man was allegedly killed by a waiter in the hotel.

The incident took place on Saturday at the hotel located on Thane station road.

The man identified as Karabai Rambhai Suva, had taken a room on rent in the hotel nearby the Thane station.

"The motive behind the killing was not yet known," a police spokesperson said.

"The accused allegedly attacked the victim with a sharp weapon on his face and neck and then fled," the official said.

The victim's body was found lying in a pool of blood in the room.

The hotel staff immediately alerted the nearby police.

"The body was later sent to a government hospital for postmortem and a case was registered against the waiter under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code," the official said.

"Efforts were on to trace the accused," the police official added.

Meanwhile, a man was shot dead in Kandivali on Sunday morning. The police are yet to find the accused who shot the man and escaped from the spot.