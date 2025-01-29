A senior citizen had lodged a complaint that her purse containing jewellery worth Rs 7 lakh was stolen while she was asleep while travelling by Siddheshwar Express from Solapur to Kalyan on December 6

A 24-year-old man who had taken to committing thefts on long-distance trains to get money for playing online rummy has been arrested by Government Railway Police at Kalyan in the Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

A senior citizen had lodged a complaint that her purse containing jewellery worth Rs 7 lakh was stolen while she was asleep while travelling by Siddheshwar Express from Solapur to Kalyan on December 6, the police said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

Yogesh Nivas Chavan, resident of Chakan, Pune, was arrested in the case on Sunday based on CCTV footage and other clues, and the entire stolen jewellery was recovered, police said, reported PTI.

Chavan allegedly told police that he spent all the ill-gotten money from thefts on long-distance trains playing online rummy games.

Two held for house-breaking thefts in Thane; Rs 21.45 lakh copper pipes seized

Police have arrested two persons in connection with several house-breaking thefts in Thane district of Maharashtra and seized from them stolen copper pipes valued at Rs 21.45 lakh, an official said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

Based on a tip, the police on Monday intercepted a tempo on a road between Bhiwandi and Kalyan and apprehended its two occupants, senior police inspector Janardhan Sonawane said, reported PTI.

During enquiry, the police got to know that the duo along with two other persons had carried out house-breaking thefts at different places in Thane, he said.

The police arrested the two persons, aged 31 and 44 and hailing from Vijaypura in Karnataka, and seized the stolen goods from their possession, he said, reported PTI.

With the arrests, the police have detected three house-breaking theft cases in Narpoli and two in Padgha police station limits, the official said.

The search was on for the other accused, the police added.

Rs 31,000 items stolen from temple in Thane

Unidentified persons broke into a temple in Thane district of Maharashtra and allegedly stole silver items of Rs 31,000, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday at the Khandoba temple, located at Bhadwad in Bhiwandi area of the district, they said.

The thieves allegedly stole the frame of a silver idol and other items, an official from Shanti Nagar police station said.

Based on a complaint by the temple's caretaker, the police on Tuesday registered an FIR against unidentified persons under section 305 (theft in a dwelling house, or means of transportation or place of worship, etc) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)